Moment officer uses Taser on man wielding three knives

Police have released dramatic body-worn camera footage of an officer confronting a man wielding three knives in Bristol.

PC Chris Wright tasered David Wilkie as he appeared out of a block of flats in Staple Hill after threatening to stab his wife and police. The officer was awarded the Chief Constable's commendation for bravery.

The incident happened at the Pleasant House block of flats last June when police were called to reports of a public order incident.

A court later heard that Wilkie, 41, had assaulted his wife and threatened her, and was going around the block of flats with several long knives.PC Wright, who has been a police officer for 16 years, was the first on the scene. He got his colleagues to ensure other residents went back inside their flats. Then, when Wilkie came down to the ground level and strode towards him with three knives, he fired his taser.

Wilkie was subsequently arrested and later charged with affray, possession of a bladed article, common assault and criminal damage, for which he was jailed for 12 months at Bristol Crown Court in July.

Chris Wight with Chief Constable Andy Marsh. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

PC Wright, who has since been promoted to Sergeant, said: “In all my years of service, this is the first time I’ve actually thought, ‘I’m in trouble here’ but we are well trained in how to deal with scenarios like this, and thankfully the training kicked in.

“I was worried about my colleagues, as none of them were equipped with Taser and they didn’t have time to flee. I told them to get back into the car but he came down the stairs too quickly. Thankfully the Taser worked and nobody was injured.

“Once it was over it did hit home and it made me reflect on what happened.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said: “This was an incredibly brave officer who put himself in the line of danger to keep the public safe.

“Sgt Wright was calm and measured when faced with a threatening and aggressive armed man and used all of his training and experience to engage with the suspect, before using his Taser when all other options had been exhausted. After the Taser was discharged, he kept talking to the man and made sure he was given the appropriate after-care.

“He fully deserves this commendation which is in recognition of his selfless courage in what was clearly an extremely volatile situation.”

Read more: