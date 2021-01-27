Facebook removes posts featuring 'Plymouth Hoe' for being offensive

Facebook has apologised after removing posts from people in Plymouth containing the words 'The Hoe'.

The name for the famous Plymouth public space was deemed 'inappropriate', according to Facebook's algorithms.

Many posts containing 'Hoe' or 'The Hoe' when referring to Plymouth's seafront landmark were removed by the social media giant.

Some users claimed they were even given a 24-hour ban from writing the area name in posts.

It is understood the word is marked as inappropriate and is removed automatically if reported or flagged up.

However, Facebook has said while it is aware that some posts with Plymouth Hoe in have been removed, it is not aware of any users who have been banned.

The social media platform has now said it will "take steps to rectify the error" to ensure it does not happen again.

Credit: PA images

An admin from the Don't Dump It Facebook page previously warned users to be careful when writing about the area that is home to Smeaton's Tower.

"Hi all just a quick post to say anyone living plymouth h o e, please don’t write it as one word," it reads.

"Facebook are saying it’s harassment and muting people and giving them a Facebook ban. It’s not us doing that."

Famously, The Beatles were photographed sitting on the Plymouth Hoe in 1967.

Read more: