A man used a power tool to chase terrified paramedics and firefighters from his Plymouth home, leading to an armed siege.

Philip Hogan, 33, who has learning difficulties and mental health problems, has now been jailed.

He threatened to kill the emergency workers when they were called to his home in Ham Drive on 4 July 2020 by his worried mental health worker.

Armed police called to the incident on Ham Drive in July 2020. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Plymouth Crown Court heard paramedics Dean Grey and Bradley Carter enlisted the help of firefighters Lance Newton and Timothy Quiterio to force entry as they were concerned for Hogan's safety.

The four men were confronted by Hogan wielding the revving petrol-powered disc cutter and ran in terror.

Hogan followed them shouting that he would kill them if they got any closer.

This was the most terrifying incident I have ever been involved in. I have never experienced such fear and panic. Dean Grey, Paramedic

Armed police cordoned off the street in a siege which lasted 25 hours while they tried to negotiate with the occupant, causing traffic delays across Plymouth.

Hogan later ditched the cutter but armed himself with other weapons while making a series of threats to himself, armed police and emergency workers.

The court heard Hogan was finally arrested at about 10.30am the next day, when armed officers sneaked in through his rear French doors.

Hogan was finally arrested after armed officers entered the house through the French doors. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Paramedic Mr Grey later told police the incident was “horrific”.

He added: “I have been a paramedic for four yours, during that time I have been verbally abused and physically assaulted. This was the most terrifying incident I have ever been involved in.

“I have never experienced such fear and panic. I struggled to sleep that night. I kept on going through it in my mind, thinking how lucky we were to escape relatively unscathed.”

Firefighter Lance Newton said he had never felt so threatened during his service.

He added: “We are trained to fight fires and help people. We are not trained to deal with violence. We have no form of equipment to protect ourselves.

"I felt like I would not get out of the building unharmed.”

33-year-old Philip Hogan has been jailed for 16 months and will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence in prison. Credit: BPM Media. Plymouth Live

Hogan pleaded guilty to affray, or threatening or using unlawful violence, and has been sentenced to 16 months and will be under supervision for three years.

Judge James Townsend told Hogan: “I have to sentence you for what was a quite appalling incident lasting many hours which put the safety of many people, including those working for the emergency services, at risk.

“I want to start by paying tribute to those members of the emergency services who had to deal with this incredibly frightening incident and for the bravery they displayed.

“It is difficult to imagine a more serious offence of its type. It was particularly prolonged and had a huge impact on public resources at a time of national emergency.”

He ruled that Hogan, with convictions for several violent offences, was a danger to the public and will have to serve two thirds of his sentence in prison.

Armed officers being briefed during the siege in Ham in Plymouth. Credit: BPM Media / Plymouth Live

Hogan's barrister, Nick Lewin, told the court his client had been "scarred by childhood experiences" and was “not a monster”.

He said Hogan had suffered a breakdown in his mental health after he had not been allowed to take his medication during a previous prison sentence.

Mr Lewin said Hogan was now taking his medication, was doing “extremely well” in prison.

