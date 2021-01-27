Pet owners are being warned to stay vigilant after more dogs have become 'extremely poorly' from cannabis waste dumped in Exeter.

Police are thanking those who have alerted officers to a large amount of discarded cannabis waste in Mincinglake Valley Park.

The plants which have been making animals unwell have now been removed by Environmental Health and Neighbourhood Police.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police believe there to be other dumping sites across the city.

Members of the public are being asked to report any sightings of 'suspicious vehicles'.It comes after nearly 15 dogs were thought to have become poorly earlier this month after eating what was thought to be the remains of a cannabis plant dumped in Priory Park in Exeter.

One dog owner who found the cannabis remains in Priory Park had to admit their dogs to the emergency vet after they ate some of the substance.

One of the dogs - a Labrador - had to be operated on.

The owner later contacted online groups along with the police, environmental health and council to raise the issue.The dog owner said: "I think it was about Friday morning I noticed it, it was more towards the train track. We saw some sort of insulation, plastic netting, and other things."The dogs didn't notice it at first but over the next few days, they went downhill one by one and were admitted to the emergency vets because they were ill."A few different vets across the city came to the conclusion that it was cannabis poisoning."I know one dog had to be operated on as it was a Labrador and ate too much of it. Our dog was one that suffered but luckily was ill for around eight hours, some dogs were admitted overnight."

One dog owner who found the cannabis remains in Priory Park had to admit their dogs to the emergency vet Credit: Devon Live

A Facebook post from Exeter Police said: "We would like to thank the members of the public who have alerted us to the large amount of cannabis waste that has been dumped in Mincinglake Valley Park."We are sorry to hear that many animals, including pet dogs, have been extremely poorly due to eating this waste."Neighbourhood Police and Environmental Health have over the past two days removed the plants."We have placed bio-hazard tape around the area to make dog walkers and members of the public aware of the location."We have also been made aware that there are possible more dumping sites in other parks in the City."Therefore, we are asking residents in Exeter to be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles that may be involved in this."Also to report any remains of this potential toxic waste to Environmental Health and the Police."

