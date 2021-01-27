Police have increased patrols after a teenage girl was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

The teenage girl is now being looked after by specialist officers after the incident in Radstock.

The attack happened sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Kilmersdon Road on Monday 25 January.

Police have forensically examined the scene and officers are conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

People in the town are being told to expect to see more neighbourhood officers on patrol to provide the community with reassurance.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information which could help the investigation is being asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221017670.

Avon and Somerset Police say any victim or rape or sexual assault, recent or not, can self-ref to The Bridge.

The Sexual Assault Referral Centre is open 24/7 365 days a year

