A family from Somerset say they have been left “heartbroken” and “devastated” after their sister’s memorial headstone was stolen by thieves.

The marble head stone, on display at St Andrews Church in Curry Rivel, was part of a memorial to a girl called Victoria, who died in a house fire in 1996.

Victoria, known to her family as Vicky, was just 15 years old at the time, and tragically died in the blaze as well as her grandmother and a friend.

‘Vicky’s special place’

Sister Dominique Garland said the memorial stone - which was stolen on Sunday 24 January - “couldn’t be more precious”.

Our family has been left heartbroken by the theft of our sisters memorial stone from Curry Rivel cemetery. The memorial stone that we chose as a family for Vicky’s grave couldn’t be more precious and we are devastated by such a cruel theft. We’ve regularly visited the cemetery for 24 years, now with our children who have always referred to the grave as ‘Vicky’s special place’. Dominique Garland, Vicky's sister

“We’ve since also lost our mum, and so we have three family graves in a row. We desperately need to be able to visit and find comfort from laying flowers again.”

The family has issued a desperate plea to those who stole the stone to return it as soon as possible.

“Our family has been through enough heartbreak,” Dominique added. “We urge anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Avon and Somerset Police is aware of the matter and has issued an appeal as part of their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote the reference 5221016876.

