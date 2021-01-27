Woman jailed after assaulting Torquay Tesco staff

A woman has been jailed following a spree of violent offences which included an attack on staff at a Tesco store in Torquay.

Jemma Bishop was caught trying to steal meat from the store in July last year but reacted angrily when confronted by a female worker.

The 31-year-old, from Torquay, attacked the staff member, pulled her hair and even bit her cheek.

She was sentenced for five offences relating to three different incidents when she appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

'Unnecessary violence'

The judge described her actions as “completely gratuitous and unnecessary displays of violence”.

You pulled on her hair so hard you ripped quite a significant clump of it out of her head and you bit her quite deliberately on the cheek. Judge Timothy Rose

A second staff member then tried to intervene but was verbally abused and bitten on the finger by Bishop.

Four days later, Bishop was involved in a separate incident with a woman in Tor Church Road.

She bit her victim near the ear and punched her, the court heard.

In an earlier incident, in January 2020, Bishop talked her way into a flat, allowing her boyfriend to gain entry and attack a male present.

Bishop then assaulted a woman who tried to intervene.

In court, Bishop pleaded guilty to two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm, battery, attempted theft and using offensive words and behaviour.

I have to deal with you for a number of matters against a backdrop over the years of being in trouble with the courts for a variety of offences, frequently either threatening or violent. Judge Rose

Bishop was jailed for 20 months.

