Arrests in Wiltshire after puppies and dogs stolen in Bristol

Three men have been arrested in a Wiltshire village following the theft of two adult dogs and five puppies in Bristol.

Police seized a total of 12 dogs from a property in Southwick, alongside weapons and two vehicles.

Officers and staff from Wiltshire Police's Operation Fortitude team worked alongside Avon and Somerset Police after the animals were stolen from a property in Bristol on the night of Wednesday 27 January.

Three men - aged 18, 48 and 51 - have been arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in police custody at Melksham Police Station.

A total of 12 dogs, including the ones stolen from Bristol and five others also believed to have been stolen, were found.

Sergeant Garry Epps, from Operation Fortitude, said: "This was a fantastic example of cross-border partnership working and we were pleased to achieve such a positive result for our colleagues in Avon and Somerset.

"Not only have we been able to retrieve the seven dogs stolen in yesterday’s theft, but we also now have five other dogs which can hopefully be returned to their rightful owners."

Sergeant Catherine Leigh, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "This is a prime example of an intelligence-led policing operation between two forces which has resulted in the swift recovery of these dogs.

"We’re delighted they have now been returned to their rightful owners and will be carrying out a full investigation into the incident."

Operation Fortitude is a proactive response unit targeting some of the most prolific and serious offenders across Swindon and Wiltshire.

