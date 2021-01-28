A bus driver has been left partially blinded and needs further hospital treatment after a teenager set off a flare in her face.

The 53-year-old woman was driving in the Union Street area at around 4.40pm on Wednesday 30 December.

The offender got onto the bus and lit the flare on the top deck before getting off a short time later and throwing it in the face of the driver.

The victim suffered burns to her eyes and potentially a deterioration in eyesight which requires ongoing hospital treatment.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are looking for anyone who saw or heard any part of this incident, who haven’t yet spoken with the police.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was stood at the bus stop at the time of the attack.Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220290887.

