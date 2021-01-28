Cars could be banned from Truro City Centre for even longer this summer

Truro's City Centre could see another summer with cars being banned from the streets.

Last year a pedestrianisation scheme proved a success, with shoppers being prioritised.

Truro City Council and Cornwall Council supported the scheme which saw the likes of Boscawen Street closed to vehicles from 11am to 3pm.

Now, plans are being made to give back Truro City Centre’s streets to shoppers, this time for even longer.

The council hopes to start the scheme from April 2021, operating from 10am to 4pm.

Deputy Mayor Jan Allen put forward the proposal at a meeting of the city council on Monday 25 and said that it should be reviewed again in the Autumn.

This was agreed by the council but will be subject to a final decision by Cornwall Council which is responsible for street closures.

City councillor and Cornwall councillor Rob Nolan said that last year’s closure had been “an unexpected trial period that worked very well”.

He said that feedback from the public suggested that they thought it made Truro safer.

But some councillors were concerned that extending the time the streets are closed would limit opportunities for disabled people to access the city centre.

One of the reasons the previous scheme had closures from 11am to 3pm was to allow those who are disabled and need vehicle access into the city centre to have the opportunity to carry out any business in the city.

Cllr Carol Swain said that while she understood the need for the scheme she was very unhappy at moves to extend the times and said it would be “over my dead body”.

Cllr Stephen Webb, who uses a wheelchair, said that he was “pro-pedestrianisation” but said that there was a need for balance.

He said that Truro “is one of the most difficult towns to navigate, the pavement is uneven” and that “getting from car parks to the centre is not easy”.

Cllr Webb said he was unable to support the move to extend the time period and said that a solution was needed.

Cllr Swain put forward an amendment to have any road closures remain at 11am to 3pm but that was lost with seven in favour and 14 against.

The Deputy Mayor’s proposal for the roads to be closed with signs up from 10am to 4pm from April was agreed with 15 votes in favour and six against.

