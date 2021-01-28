Champion rower Helen Glover announces plans for Olympic comeback

Olympic rower Helen Glover has announced that she hopes to make a comeback and compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Cornish double gold medalist said she was both excited and anxious to share the news after taking a step back from competing to start a family.

Now she planning a return to the world stage and is determined to become the first mother to make an Olympic team for British Rowing.

The now mum of three has been ranked the number one female rower in the world since 2015. Credit: Helen Glover / Family Photo

The 34-year-old from Penzance said: "This journey will be a different one involving sleepless nights, nap schedules and prioritising cuddles."

Helen and her husband - TV presenter Steve Backshall - had twins in January 2020.

Helen was born in Truro and took up rowing in 2008 under the GB Start programme after applying to the 'Sporting Giants' scheme (which identifies people with athletic potential).

Her achievements include:

2 x Olympic champion

3 x World champion

4 x World Cup champion and

3 x European champion

Helen and her partner Heather Stanning winning gold at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. Credit: PA images

In a Twitter post she said:

"I’m excited/anxious to share this with you..With the support of my family and unwavering backing from Steve Backshall.

"I’ve decided to attempt a comeback for the Tokyo Olympics. Being the best mum possible is always my priority, and I’m looking forward to trying to be the best athlete I can be.

"To be the first mother to make an Olympic team for British Rowing and the thought of being able to prove to my children that they can achieve anything is a huge motivation and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey with you."

Fans have shared their support on social media saying "Cornwall is behind you" and "this is amazing news."

