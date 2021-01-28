Cornish runner completes seven marathons in seven days for mental health charity Mind
Sarah spoke to Jonty and Eli after completing her challenge
A runner from Newquay has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.
Sarah Thomson, 28, says she has been helped by the charity in the past and that despite the gruelling week-long challenge she is "feeling quite good".
"Even prior to Covid what they were doing was really important - and now even more so.
"There's a real big mental health crisis at the moment, and people knowing that they have access to a phone number 24/7 is so important.
"We're all human. [Life] has it's ups and downs, and really it's something that can affect anyone at any given time.
"You can have really good patches and really bad patches. When you are having a bad patch it's really important to know that you can reach out for help, and that's what [Mind] are there for."
IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP:
Samaritans: Call free on 116 123 or visit the Samaritans website
NHS 111: Non-emergency advice online: NHS 111 advice online (Only call 111 if you cannot get help online). People with hearing problems can use the NHS 111 British Sign Language (BSL) service.
MIND: Mind has tips and support on its website. Coronavirus and your wellbeing | Mind, the mental health charity
Shout: Confidential 24/7 crisis text support. Text "SHOUT" to 85258 or visit Shout Crisis Text Line
Crisis Support For Young People: Under 35s. Call Papyrus's Hopeline UK from 9am to 10pm weekdays and 2pm to 10pm on weekends. 0800 068 41 41. Text 07786 209697 Visit the Papyrus website
CALM: The Campaign Against Living Miserably, for people in the UK who are down or have hit a wall for any reason. Call 0800 58 58 58 (daily, 5pm to midnight). Free, anonymous webchat with trained staff. Visit the CALM website
The Mental Health Foundation hosts Mental Health Awareness Week. Find out about the charity by clicking here: Mental Health Foundation.
Read more: