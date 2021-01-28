Sarah spoke to Jonty and Eli after completing her challenge

A runner from Newquay has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise funds for mental health charity Mind.

Sarah Thomson, 28, says she has been helped by the charity in the past and that despite the gruelling week-long challenge she is "feeling quite good".

"Even prior to Covid what they were doing was really important - and now even more so.

"There's a real big mental health crisis at the moment, and people knowing that they have access to a phone number 24/7 is so important.

"We're all human. [Life] has it's ups and downs, and really it's something that can affect anyone at any given time.

"You can have really good patches and really bad patches. When you are having a bad patch it's really important to know that you can reach out for help, and that's what [Mind] are there for."

