Funding approved for new surgical centre at Musgrove Park Hospital

Funding for a new surgical centre at Musgrove Park Hospital has been given final approval from the government.

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Musgrove Park Hospital says the £87 million centre will replace the current theatres and critical care unit, which were built during the Second World War.

Credit: ITV News West Country

Work has already begun to get the site ready and this is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The major building work is set to begin soon after.

The new surgical centre will provide:

Six endoscopy rooms, patient recovery and clinical support areas

Eight operating theatres (including two state-of-the-art hybrid operating theatres that can be used for both surgery and interventional radiology), recovery areas and clinical support

22 critical care beds, all specified for level 2 and 3 critical care patients

Dr Daniel Meron, chief medical officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, said the news "will be a huge boost to the people of Somerset".

“The quality of care provided to our patients is something we are very proud of and we want to support people to stay as well as possible and have the right services in place to support them in the community.

"We are very excited at the prospect of being able to care for and treat our patients in state-of-the-art operating theatres and critical care facilities.

“Work has already started on the site to clear older buildings ready for the main construction phase and we currently estimate the new centre will be open for patients in 2024.”

