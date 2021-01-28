Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 19-year-old was allegedly stabbed in Ilfracombe.

Callum Pillman, 21 and of Heahtfield Road in Bideford and Shaun Taylor, 29 and of Crosslands in Barnstaple, are both due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Thursday 28 January.

Emergency services were called to a car park near Bicclescombe Park at around 10.50pm on Saturday.

The 19-year-old man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

