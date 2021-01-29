Boeing 727 'stuck in the mud' at Cotswold Airport

A Boeing 727 which was set to be transported down the motorway this weekend is stuck in the mud.

The private passenger jet was decommissioned eight years ago and is at Cotswold Airport.

The 40m-long aircraft fuselage was expected to be craned onto a low-loader lorry on Saturday before making its way down the M4 and M32 motorways to Brislington.

But recent wet weather means the ground is saturated, and attempts to move the plane would cause it to sink into the mud.

Recent wet weather has left the ground muddy. Credit: Gloucester Live

Johnny Palmer bought the aircraft last week and is still planning to use it as an office and event space for his company Pytch.

He confirmed "the plane is stuck", adding: "(I) found out a week ago we were not able to move it on to the tarmac.

"We have got to wait now till February for the ground to dry up before we can move it.

Johnny secured planning permission for his 'Pytch Air' project from Bristol City Council in October 2020.The Boeing 727 was built in 1968 and used by Japan Airlines. At the time it was worth around £50million.It then went into private ownership in the mid 1970s. Johnny recently bought the plane for less than £100,000.Johnny said he plans to use the jet "as an office space and also for meetings"."It will also be used for dinner parties and I want to make it available for kids to learn about aviation. Also it will be great for children's education."The move has been postponed until the middle of February.

