Coastguards rescued a woman who fell 100ft down a cliff near Lyme Regis.

The woman had slipped off the coast path and fallen onto a ledge above the rocks between Beer and Seaton.

Beer Coastguard used a rescue helicopter to locate the woman and a lifeboat to guide rescuers down the cliff.

Credit: Drew Parkinson

The coastguard said: "We had to cut our way through a hedge row to allow us to set up the equipment in the field behind.

"Our technician was lowered down the cliff but could not see the casualty until about 10ft above her, he secured her into a harness to prevent her from falling over any further, he assessed her for any injuries, as these were minor injuries and she could walk we decided to winch them both back up.

"She had lost her shoes while slipping down the cliff so it was taken slowly not wanting to cause anymore injuries. She was safely brought to the top and handed over to paramedics for further treatment of injuries and shock.

"Undoubtedly a life was saved".

