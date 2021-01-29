Long traffic delays on M5 caused by milk and diesel spillage

An overturned lorry on the M5 has spilled milk and diesel caused up to 90-minute delays in Somerset.

The lorry's load spilled onto the road at around 5.30am on Friday 29 January.

Two lanes on the northbound carriageway were shut between junction 21 and junction 20, but have since been reopened.

The lorry has now been recovered.

There are tailbacks of about five-and-a-half miles due to the spillage. Credit: Highways England

Highways England said the partial closure caused about five-and-a-half miles of tailbacks - adding up to 90 minutes on journey times.

Motorists have been asked to use other routes where possible, to avoid congestion.

