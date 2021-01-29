Mother from Truro gives Covid-19 warning from her intensive care bed

A seriously ill mother from Truro has spoken from her intensive care bed to warn others that Covid-19 can affect anyone.

Sharon Clarke, who is 52 and from Truro, has described a “week in Covid hell” which has seen her rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital’s intensive care unit where she is currently being assisted to breathe.

She said she is "fighting hour by hour".

Sharon was rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital’s intensive care unit. Credit: ITV News West Country

Sharon said that she is in the ICU and is being assisted to breathe via a mask but can remain awake most of the time.

While fighting for her own life, she has seen other Covid-19 patients die:

"Please, please make your loved ones safe and take no risks. I feel helpless but all I can do is warn people and let them see the truth. Please don’t think it won’t happen to you… we thought that.”

Sharon said that she is in the ICU and is being assisted to breathe via a mask. Credit: BPM Media

Sharon’s nightmare started last week after she had a small operation and was recovering well at home.

However, her husband and son both tested positive on the weekend of 16 and 17 January.

Her teenage daughter did her best to care for the family, ensuring they were all locked in separate bedrooms.

Unfortunately, Sharon started getting Covid symptoms the following Tuesday and by Thursday she was on a Covid ward at Treliske.On Friday 22 January, she posted: “I am poorly but there are people here in a terrible state and it’s scary. I only need IV antibiotics, steroids and oxygen so consider myself lucky. Anyone who does not take this seriously needs to see how devastating it really is. It is not abad case of flu!"

Three days later and Sharon’s condition had worsened.

She wrote: “I’m still here battling – sadly you have good days followed by bad days. Today is a backwards bad day on the oxygen again and very tight chested. It’s been a very sad place to be at times. I just wish people could see how real Covid is and what it’s doing topeople.

“Staff are amazing and working in very difficult circumstances. I thought long and hard about showing what it’s done to me but as you can see I’m very grey and swollen in the face.”

READ MORE:

Sharon’s condition then deteriorated again and she was taken to intensive care.

She posted: “Not sure if I will make many more updates for a little while. Off to intensive to have some breathing intervention. Please always be kind to my family and children. In fact be kind full stop.”She later added: “I’m fighting hour by hour … please share, make your loved ones safe and take no risks. I feel helpless but all I can do is warn people and let them see the truth. Not giving up the fight. I read all your get well wishes and I’m so grateful. I’m sorry I’m too tired to reply individually but they mean so much.”

The hospital says it urges people to carry on following the 'hands, face, space' rules.