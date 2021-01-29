Watch Caron Bell's report

The Wiltshire town of Devizes is on track to get a railway station for the first time in 55 years.

Developers hope 'Devizes Parkway' - an extra stop between Westbury and Pewsey - could be in use as early as 2025.

Local leaders are asking for the public's opinions on the station, having already won Government money to put together a formal business case.

So far 90% of respondents have said they would use the station for business or leisure.

The old Devizes station and branch line closed in 1966 as part of sweeping cuts ordered by Dr Richard Beeching to make British Rail more profitable.

The new version would be built on the existing mainline, three miles south of the town at Lydeway.

Plans would include a new access road and car park, as well as cycle lanes and electric buses to transport people to the site from the town centre.

Elsewhere plans to revive Corsham's old station are not going so well.

Corsham leaders also applied for government 'Restoring Your Railways' money to put together a business case, but their bid was rejected.

There were a lot of strong bids in that round. They weren't all going to go through and that isn't a sign that this is never going to happen. Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham

In some ways, rebuilding Corsham Station would be a simpler project than Devizes; the old Corsham platforms and goods shed are still visible on the mainline.

The old platform at Corsham Credit: ITV West Country

But the problem is how to make room for a slow, local train on the fast, two-track line between Bath Spa and Chippenham.

Corsham's leaders plan to apply again in the next round of government railway funding, with possible solutions. If they are successful, Corsham too could be back on the rail network after more than half a century.