CCTV captured the moment the car hit the cyclist

A 50-year-old cyclist ended up in hospital after colliding with a car in Speedwell.

Police have now released the shocking CCTV footage of the moment the car hit the woman, knocking her off the bike.

They hope the public will help identify the driver of the car.

The collision happened around 8.15pm on Wednesday 25 November.

The driver of the car, a light coloured Peugeot 206 or 207 cc, drove on before turning around the injured cyclist and leaving the scene.

The car drove off in the direction of Meadow Vale Road.

The cyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries and has since been discharged.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We’re investigating a collision between a car and a cyclist in Speedwell in which the driver of the car failed to stop.

“The collision happened at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, November 25 on Kingsmead Road.

“The cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was knocked off her bicycle, leaving her with injuries that required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged.

“Following the collision the driver of the vehicle – believed to be a light coloured Peugeot 206 or 207 cc – continued across the junction into Kingsmead Walk before turning around, driving around the cyclist and leaving the scene in the direction of Meadow Vale Road.

“We’re releasing CCTV footage of the incident and are keen to identify the driver involved.”

If you recognise the car or have any information that could help police with their investigation, call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220266271.

