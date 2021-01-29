A six-year-old girl from Wiltshire with a rare form of muscular dystrophy has been given the Prime Minister's Points of Light award for her fundraising efforts.

Carmela Chillery-Watson, who lives in Devizes, has the progressive muscle-wasting disease LMNA-CMD. Children with this condition rarely survive to the age of 20, and Carmela’s muscles get weaker with every step she takes.

Carmela has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and has been raising money for research that will help other children like her. Credit: Family

Since her diagnosis at the age of three, Carmela and her family have worked to help fund research into treatments - and ultimately a cure - for others with muscle-wasting conditions.

So far, Carmela has raised more than £54,000, including Gift Aid, for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

In 2020, she embarked on a gruelling walking challenge dressed as her favourite superhero, Wonder Woman. She and her mum Lucy completed the equivalent of 300km in 30 days

Her efforts won her support from Wonder Woman actors Gal Gadot and Lilly Aspell (Young Diana). Gal Gadot even donated £3,442 to Carmela’s JustGiving page after naming her as “My real wonder girl” in a Tweet.

Carmela has started a new ‘150 One a Day Challenge’, posting a physical therapy exercise online every day until June 2021 to raise money for MDUK and inspiring others during lockdown.

Carmela has won support from Wonder Woman 1984 actors Lilly Aspell and Gal Gadot. Credit: Family

Catherine Woodhead, CEO of Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “Carmela’s muscles get weaker every single day, yet she embraces each new fundraising challenge with unwavering perseverance, determination and her glorious smile...

"MDUK is incredibly grateful for her hard work."

Carmela with her mum and dad Darren and Lucy Chillery-Watson during her 300km in 30 days challenge in September 2020. Credit: Family

Carmela is not the only person in her family to win an award, her key worker father, Darren Chillery-Watson, was presented with the Epic Dad of the Year Award after he moved into his shed to keep Carmela safe in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carmela is the 1,588th person to receive the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award since it was launched in 2014 to recognise outstanding individual volunteers who inspire others.

It will be presented to her in a virtual ceremony with her local MP, Danny Kruger.

Carmela is an inspiration to me and to thousands of people all over the country. Her daily fitness tips are brilliant and a sign of her great strength and huge spirit. She is a true point of light in these dark times Danny Kruger MP, Con, Devizes

Carmela has raised more than £50,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK with her Wonder Woman challenge and continues to fundraise for the charity. Credit: Family

