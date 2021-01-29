The latest coronavirus case numbers in the South West

The number of people with at least one positive Covid-19 test climbed above 1,500 on Thursday 28 January - a six-fold increase on the previous day.

A total of 1,532 daily cases were recorded for our region in comparison to just 216 on the previous day, marking the highest number of daily cases registered in the since Tuesday 19 January.

This follows the announcement on Friday 29 January that a further 744 lives have been claimed by coronavirus, including 53 deaths in the South West.

NHS South West is reminding people "you don't need symptoms to have coronavirus", asking people to act like they have it to help stop the spread.

Across the region daily cases have risen significantly, including Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly recording almost eight times as many cases as yesterday (139 compared to 30).

Bath and North East Somerset has witnessed daily case figures (76) reach heights that were previously set nine days ago.

In addition to an increase in daily cases, Covid-19 patients in South West hospitals have almost doubled since the start of January.

In order to help combat the risk of fatalities in the region, a number of new vaccination centres have been introduced including the Royal Cornwall Showground in Cornwall.

Daily cases in Bath and North East Somerset have increased by over 440 per cent Credit: ITV West Country

Daily cases compared to yesterday’s figures, last updated on Thursday 28 January:

Bath and North East Somerset (76) up from 14

Bristol (191) up from 23

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly (139) up from 30

Dorset (113) up from 17

East Devon (22) up from 2

Exeter (13) up from 0

Gloucester (42) up from 3

Mendip (26) up from 10

Mid Devon (13) up from 0

North Devon (11) up from 1

North Somerset (68) up from 5

Plymouth (42) up from 4

Somerset West and Taunton (54) up from 8

South Gloucestershire (68) up from 4

South Somerset (35) up from 7

Stroud (26) up from 4

Torbay (37) up from 2

West Devon (9) up from 0

Wiltshire (106) up from 24

