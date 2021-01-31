Rain, wind and snow cause disruption across the West Country

Watch Ken Goodwin's report from Gloucestershire

Snow, heavy rain and strong winds have been disrupting parts of the West Country this weekend.

In Gloucestershire, rising waters on the River Severn have added to flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

In the Cotswolds, snow and surface water on Saturday (30th January) made for tough driving conditions.

Parts of the Cotswolds have seen snow this weekend.

The Fire and Rescue service had to be called to pump flood water from the village of Tirley near Tewkesbury.

High water and strong waves also caused damage on the Dorset coast. A Coastguard officer was injured in Chesil on Portland whilst out advising members of the public.

Portland Beach Road was temporarily closed.

The Environment Agency and emergency services have attended a number of incidents across the region. Credit: Dormedia

The sea wall in Seaton was also damaged by the elements and diggers have been carrying out repairs this morning (Sunday 31st January).

