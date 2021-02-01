Around 300 people cut off by flooding in Gloucestershire

Around 300 people living at a travellers site in Gloucestershire have been cut off due to flooding - leaving many stranded.

The Environment Agency has issued several flood warnings across the River Severn, with more rain forecast over the coming days.

People living at the Willows Caravan site by the village of Sandhurst say they have been offered no help.

One person living at the site said they have "survived by themselves with no help from anybody".

It is the fourth time the area has flooded in the past 12 months, with some locals spending in excess of £30,000 to keep their properties protected.

One local resident has been wading through shin-high water to take his children to school.

He claims the situation is getting worse and the council is not doing anything about it.

In a statement Gloucestershire County Council said:

"We know Sandhurst lane is prone to flooding and we have spoken to many residents last week and again today, whilst we can't physically go on site because of the flooding, we remain in touch regularly."

More rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, and the Environment Agency is reminding people to remain vigilant and keep up to date with the current flood warnings.

It has also said it is ready "to take action".

