Police in the Cotswolds have fined a driver for breaching coronavirus restrictions after he drove from London to Gloucestershire for shopping.

Officers issued the £200 fine after speaking to the driver in the village of Lower Slaughter at the weekend.

When asked why he had driven to the region, the driver claimed “it was very hard to go shopping in London”.

That is according to Cotswolds Police, who shared details of the incident on social media.

Cars parked in Bourton-on-the-Water, where a group of tourists from London were fined. Credit: Cotswolds Police

“Another Covid ticket handed out in Lower Slaughter,” Cotswolds Police tweeted.

“The driver’s excuse for the 300-mile round trip was that it was very hard to go shopping in London.”

It was one of a number of reported Covid-19 breaches in the county at the weekend.

A separate group of tourists from London were also issued fines after driving to Bourton-on-the-Water.

We thought it was supposed to be in lockdown? Apparently not in Bourton?! Two Covid tickets handed out to tourists from London and multiple warnings given. Cotswolds Police

A group were also fined after driving from South Wales.

