'Loving' mum who was 'fit and active' dies after contracting Covid

A "fit and active" woman who dedicated her life to her family has died after contracting Covid-19.

Christine Marshall spent 18 days on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Southmead Hospital. She died with her son and husband by her side on Friday 29 January.

Her son, Andy Marshall-Aherne, described his mum as an "an incredibly proud, independent, loving mum, wife and granny".

Andy, his husband Craig, their two sons and both of his parents were all hit by the virus within five days of the new year.

After recovering, Andy vowed to run 10k a day to raise money for Southmead Hospital. He has raised more than four times his target of £1,000 and the JustGiving page will stay open until Wednesday.

Christine Marshall with her grandchildren.

Andy told ITV News West Country he wants people to realise the impact of the virus after his 68-year-old mum was hospitalised within five days of displaying symptoms, having collapsed on the stairs.

Paying tribute to his mum, he said: "She devoted her private life to her family and her 40 years of professional life to the educational opportunities for primary-aged children.

"Mum was a very fit, active, strong-minded lady, but sadly after 18 days sedated on a ventilator lost her battle with Covid-19.

"She has left a huge void in our lives as a family and the lives of many people that she has touched over her years.

"We have so many lovely memories of her and we will cherish these as we learn to adapt to life without her.

Christine was treated on the high-dependency ward before being moved to intensive care.

"To the staff of ICU at Southmead Hospital particularly, but all staff across the NHS, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being so dedicated, so caring, so supportive and so amazing.

"Words cannot describe how grateful we are for everything they have done and continue to do for so many patients snd families."

