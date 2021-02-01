Two people were arrested and 16 people fined after an illegal 'lockdown house party' in Plymouth.Officers were called to the address in Spindle Crescent, Plympton, after receiving reports about a potential breach of Covid-19 rules.

Upon arrival, officers found the group - who do not live together - inside the front room of the property socialising and "drinking, smoking cannabis and doing NOS [nitrous oxide] canisters".

PC Adam Bell, who was one of the first officers on the scene, said one party-goer claimed they "get tested every week" and work as a "dental nurse".

The officer described those who attended as "Covidiots".

One guy tried to run out the back door whilst officers were taking details, another girl provided false details initially but was caught out when her taxi arrived under a different name. PC Adam Bell

PC Bell said double-crewed units were initially called to the address, but due to the "volume of people and drugs" they found, a further two units were requested.He said he was "lost for words" when he opened the door to all 16 people partying in the living room, and was shocked that most party-goers came up with excuses for their socialising.

Writing on social media on 30 January, PC Bell shared some of the other 'excuses' people at the party had offered to police.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, after Class A and B drugs were found at the property.

All of those present were also fined £800 each.

