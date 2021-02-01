Nearly £5,000 has been raised for a primary school which was badly damaged by a fire.

Pucklechurch Primary School, in South Gloucesteshire, was damaged by a fire on Saturday 30 January.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the school in Castle Road just before 5pm.

A fire service spokesperson said the fire was on a lean-to shed against the school, with smoke logging affecting the main school building.

Three fire engines attended the scene - two from Yate and one from Temple - and outdoor play equipment was damaged.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at present but investigations are ongoing," they continued.

Pucklechurch School PTA has shared a post written by headteacher Mrs Capel about the fire on its Facebook page.

The post said: "We have to be thankful that no one was hurt in this.

"The fire brigade have been absolutely amazing along with the police - we are so lucky to have such amazing emergency services.

"Unfortunately it’s affected the year 1 classroom but the smoke damage in the rest of the rooms around it needs to be assessed."

The post added this mean the school would have to close to children on early years foundation stage on Monday, as well as Key Stage 1, so the extend of the damage can be assessed and the police can compete their investigations.

"I am so sorry for the impact that this has on you," it continued.A fundraising page has also been set up after the fire, raising more than £4,400 so far.

The page states: "We are hoping to raise money to help replace essential school equipment lost in the fire.

"The year 1 classroom was the main focus of the fire with potential smoke damage to the rest. All money raised will be given to Pucklechurch Primary school to use to their best ability."

The Facebook post described people's generosity as "overwhelming" and said they weren't able to clean up just yet until the relevant authorities have been in, which they say will take some time.

"I am very upset that this could happen to our beautiful school but our school family will get through this as we always do."

