Inside the Cheltenham care home among first to see its residents vaccinated

Every older care home resident in the West Country has now been offered a vaccine, in what the Prime Minister has described as 'a crucial milestone' in the fight against coronavirus.

The news comes as 20 per cent of adults in the South West have now had their first dose.

Lillian Faithful, which runs five care homes in Gloucestershire, was one of the first companies to get the Pfizer vaccine before Christmas.

All residents at Faithfull House in Cheltenham have now been offered the jab and 97 per cent of them have already had it.

Staff say there is a sense of relief among residents. Credit: ITV News

More than half of staff at the home have also been vaccinated, with the rest planned for the coming weeks.

Louise Maisey, Team Leader at Faithfull House, said: "There's a really great atmosphere, a relieved atmosphere.

"When the first lady had her vaccine and she came out the room we all clapped, it was really quite an emotional day."

As residents' protection to coronavirus develops, the distancing and shielding rules are still being followed but resident's at Faithfull House are optimistic about the future.

I'm delighted I've had it. You feel totally different because you feel that you're getting somewhere and you're getting on the way to being free. John Crick, Faithfull House resident

Dr Cameron Jackson is the GP Vaccine Lead for Cheltenham. He said: "These patients in care homes are extremely vulnerable.

"They're the most vulnerable members of our community and to be able to have vaccinated a huge proportion of those patients is a massive achievement."

