Lockdown visitors damaging historic Dartmoor beauty spot

Watch Bob Cruwys' report

One of Dartmoor's most celebrated beauty spots is under threat because of antisocial behaviour and crowds gathering for exercise during lockdown.

A Devon County Councillor says it could take hundreds of years to recover from the damage being caused among the ancient trees in Wistman's Wood.

The woodland, which is protected due to its special scientific interest, has inspired writers and artists for centuries.

But during the past year, especially during lockdown, locals say they've counted as many as 400 visitors during a single day.

Due to the lack of public parking, cars have been squeezed up onto the verges.

According to people living in the area, the real damage is being caused in the woods.

Despite being forbidden, people have been camping inside the woodland and having fires.

Cllr Philip Sanders said: "The really sad thing is that we've had clear evidence of people taking away moss from the trees, I presume to line their flower baskets at home but, you know, a hundred-odd years or more destroyed in just a few seconds when somebody pulls it off a tree branch."

Philip says more people are walking on the footpaths which is leading to some erosion.

They now want to put restrictions on the number of visitors allowed to Wistman's Wood.

They want everyone to be able to enjoy the woodland but to also respect it at the same time.

Philip said: "We are trying to get through on social media to say to people you are very welcome.

"We would love to see you here but can you please be a little more responsible and a bit more respectful of what it is.

"Look but don't touch and if you take anything in with you, like sandwiches or something, then take the rubbish home with you at the same time. Don't just leave it in the woodland.

"It's not going to disappear for a long time if you do that.. It is very difficult to get that message across.

"People just see it as an open area and they can do what they like."

The wood is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall and overseen by Natural England.

They are both aware of the antisocial behaviour and have agreed to put up new signs to try and encourage visitors to be more responsible.

