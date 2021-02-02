People dealing with severe flooding in parts of Gloucestershire say they feel like they are living in a "forgotten village" and are pleading for more support.

When it floods, Chaceley is the first to get wet and the last to dry out. Roads turn to rivers and homes cut off.

Carole Thornton currently has no choice but to access her property on foot as her driveway is overcome with water.

She has lived in the village for 24 years, and says it needs more help.

Carole Thornton's driveway is under water. Credit: ITV

She told ITV News West Country: "I think we are definitely a forgotten village. We are a small village but nevertheless people live here and they have to get to work - and it is quite difficult sometimes.

"We haven't really had any help. Last year, when we were offered the flood gates, it was the first time in 24 years."

Flood Warden Jonathan Hodges says four properties are currently islands, with seven homes only accessible to people willing to wade in and out.

The Yew Tree pub is also underwater.

Bob Colbourne has lived in the village for 35 years. The flooding around his property is so bad, he is having to carry his shopping into the house in a wheelbarrow.

He has three permanent pumps in his garden, his neighbour has two.

Bob Colbourne has multiple pumps permanently in his garden. Credit: ITV

He said: "This village is the only village between Worcester and Gloucester which hasn't got flood protection."

Last winter it was flooded here from October until lockdown started in March 2020. This year residents worry the water could be here until May.

The council says there will be a full review when it subsides.

Peter Tonge, from Tewkesbury Borough Council, said: "It's a partnership approach. Gloucestershire County Council are the local flood authority, we work very closely in supporting our residents when flooding does happen.

"What we will be doing after this event is having a full review on what's happened, why it's happened, what, if anything, there is for us to learn."

