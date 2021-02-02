Two gyms in Devon have been fined after still being open to customers.

Council and police officers visited Brute Force Body Building, in Pilton, on Monday 25 January and Platform Gym, in Pottington, on Friday 29 January after receiving complaints from members of the public.

When they arrived, officers found breaches of coronavirus restrictions as the gyms were open and customers were present.

Both gyms were issued with a Prohibition Notice - a legal notice to close and ensure they remain closed during the national lockdown.

They were also fined £1,000 each by the council.

A number of members of public were also fined £200 by the police at one of the gyms.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden says: "With Coronavirus infection rates being so high, blatant breaches of government rules such as this not only put individuals at risk but also put the premises at risk of enforcement action.

"We are grateful to our residents who were vigilant and proactive enough to report these incidents of Covid regulations breaches to us, which we are then able to follow up with the police.

"This joint action with our police colleagues proves how seriously we are taking breaches of this legislation.

"It is there to save lives and we will not hesitate to act on any reports of people breaking the law and putting our local community at risk.

"One of these visits was carried out in the early hours of the morning so businesses breaking the rules should be warned that our officers are prepared to respond out of hours whenever necessary.

"We would also like to take the opportunity to thank all the businesses who have complied with Coronavirus Restrictions Regulations - our officers are finding many more examples of compliant than non-compliant businesses.

"Those choosing to do the right thing in these difficult times are in the majority and we are grateful to them."

