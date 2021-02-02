Two jailed after following and beating up couple in Gloucester

Two men have been jailed for a violent assault on a couple in Gloucestershire city centre.

The attack saw a man punched in the face eight times before being thrown to the ground. When the woman he was with tried to call police, she was forced to the ground and beaten.

Gloucester Crown Court heard James Bradnock and Christopher Stevens had regularly threatened the victims over an alleged drug debt.

They admitted carrying out the assault and were both jailed during a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on January 28.

Stevens, 32 and of Clarence Street, was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison while Bradnock, 34 and of Whitfield Street, was jailed for two years and three months.

Both men were subjected to a five-year restraining order barring them from having any contact with the two victims.

Prosecutor David Scutt told Gloucester Crown Court the pair spotted victims Ms Smith and Mr Cater leaving a supermarket on Sunday 16 August and decided to follow them.

Mr Scutt said: “When the couple sat on a low wall they were approached by both men.

"The woman noticed that they were both carrying weapons in their hands - one had a knife and the other a hammer."

Describing CCTV footage of the attack, Mr Scutt said Stevens sprayed the woman nine times with an unidentified liquid before an argument broke out.

The couple then tried to walk away towards an alleyway, but their exit was blocked by Bradnock and Stevens.

Mr Scutt added: “Stevens then threw a punch at the male victim, followed by Bradnock who delivered eight punches to his face and to the back of his head before forcibly throwing him to the ground and kicking him in the head.

“Bradnock delivered a series of other punches and kicks to him while he laid on the floor. The woman then attempted to call the police on her phone, but this was knocked out of her hand by Stevens, as he also threw her to the floor.

Stevens then forced the female victim's face into the ground and climbs on top of her and strikes her on her body. He stood over her for 83 seconds when Bradnock joined in and caused her a significant injury to her eye socket from a single blow. Prosecutor David Scutt

“Bradnock then threw another 12 punches at the male victim's head while Stevens continued to kick him."

The court was told Stevens was arrested two hours later and had a Stanley knife in his pocket and a screwdriver up his sleeve. Bradnock was arrested 10 days later after police had established his identity.

In an interview, Bradnock said he had the lump hammer on him because he was moving address.

The court heard how between the couple they had suffered multiple fractures to their face, wounds and bruising all over their body.

James McKenna, mitigating for Stevens, said the two offences were part of a single course of conduct.

Charlotte Surley, mitigating for Bradnock, said: “Bradnock does have a drink problem and has little memory of the incident. He is not somebody who is naturally violent."

Stevens pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the female victim and actual bodily harm to the male victim and being in possession of a knife and a screwdriver in a public place on August 16.

Bradnock admitted causing actual bodily harm to both victims and having a weapon in a public place.

Judge Lawrie said to both men: "Stevens started the assault, but once the attack had begun Bradnock joined in without any inhibition.

“Both victims have suffered a lasting impact from the assault. You both have previous convictions for carrying weapons. The custody threshold has been crossed and I have no option but to imposed an immediate period in custody."

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons.

