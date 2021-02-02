Watch moment police break up drum and bass house party in Bristol

Watch moment police attend a house party in Bristol

Police in Bristol have released video footage of the moment they broke up a drum and bass house party.

Officers were called to the party at a house in Tyndalls Park Road in Clifton on the evening of 29 January.

More than 50 people were found inside the address, including several who attempted to flee as officers arrived.

Avon and Somerset Police said 13 people were subsequently fined £800 each - the maximum amount which can be issued.

More than 50 people were found inside the address. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

It was one of more than a dozen house parties police were called to over the weekend, including a gathering of more than 30 people at a house in Ashgrove Road.

Other incidents included:

A house party in Brighton Road, where several people tried to flee officers by jumping over a back garden fence. £200 fines issued to 10 people

Six people found at a house party in Hotwell Road

Four people found at a house party in Shrubbery Avenue, Weston-super-Mare

Four people fined after a house party in Coldharbour Lane, Stoke Gifford

Eight people fined after house parties in Denmark Street, Elmtree Way in Kingswood and Walsh Close in Weston-super-Mare

In total, Avon and Somerset Police issued 47 fixed penalty notices to people at house parties over the weekend.

Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “Millions of people across the country are diligently following the rules and making huge sacrifices to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Police issued more than 47 fines for lockdown restrictions over the weekend (pictured: individuals at a house party in Bristol). Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“Yet there is clearly a selfish minority who seem to think the rules don’t apply to them and they can go about their lives as normal.

Their actions are not only putting themselves at risk, but risking the lives of their families, friends, and their whole community. The fact people tried to flee from officers is evidence they know exactly what they are doing is wrong. Inspector Ruth Gawler, Avon and Somerset Police

“We will not stand by and let these irresponsible few break the rules in this egregious manner and we will give them severe penalties.”

Read more: