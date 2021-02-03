Swindon Borough Council makes £3.17m from parking fees in one year

Swindon Borough Council has made a surplus of £3.17m from parking fees in one year.

Euclid Street made a surplus on £3.17m from parking fees in the financial year 2019-20, which ended on 31 March, just as the first national lockdown had started.

That’s comparable to previous years, but the council already knows it has made much less this year.

In fact, the money made from 2019-20 was slightly up from the £3.1m the council received in 2018-19.

But, it was more than half a million less than what it made in 2015-16.

Council Leader David Renard said the money was used for road and transport improvement schemes by all councils. He said: “With an increase of 10 million cars on the road in the last 20 years, this has become increasingly challenging for councils.

“Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.

“Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing potholes and tackling congestion, but it would take more than a decade and £10 billion to tackle our current roads repair backlog nationally.”

Council officials say funding for local authorities from central government has been dropping year on year for more than a decade.

It means councils like Swindon rely more on council tax and fees and charges, with parking fees particularly important, to raise money.

Euclid Street’s director of finance Mick Bowden said extra spending by the council on the pandemic response, and the loss of money from car parks and tickets, as well as fees from Lydiard Park, Coate Water and Steam Museum, contributed to a £17m budget shortfall.

This has only been covered by extra grants from Whitehall.

The RAC Foundation says across England, councils made a combined profit of £891million from parking activities in 2019-20.

That was down 5 per cent from £934million, a year earlier.

Figures show the council received an income of £1.7billion from their parking operations, and spent £854 million running them.

Director Steve Gooding said: “Parking management is quite a money spinner for some local authorities, and nationally it is a big business.

“The surplus for 2019-20 is down a little on the year before which may in part reflect the impact of the first Covid lockdown which saw traffic levels plummet at the end of last March.

“The dip is likely to be much deeper for the current financial year given the range of restrictions over the past 12 months."

Credit: Aled Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

