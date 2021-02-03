Police investigating an alleged serious sexual assault in Radstock have made an arrest.

Avon and Somerset Police launched an investigation after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted on Kilmersdon Road sometime between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, 25 January.

A teenage boy has since been arrested and released on conditional bail. Enquires are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’d like to thank those who have called in with information and reassure the community we believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public."

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.