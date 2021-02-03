Watch Sam Blackledge's report

Cornwall's largest theatre is planning to re-open its doors this autumn after three years away - and the opening show will be based on the county's best-loved musical exports.

Port Isaac's Fisherman's Friends are celebrating the news a brand new musical based on their extraordinary rise to fame will be the first to grace the refurbished stage.

"We're very excited, it's fantastic news," said group member John Cleave.

"I think what appeals to people about the group's story is that we are just normal workaday folk, we kept our own jobs and we're all friends together."

The group hail from Port Isaac in North Cornwall. Credit: ITV News

The Hall for Cornwall was recently awarded £2million from the Government's cultural rescue fund.

It means the Grade II listed building, which has been closed since 2018, can look forward to re-opening in September.

The theatre is set to reopen in September. Credit: ITV News

Julien Boast, CEO of the theatre, said: "We're on that final straight and the building is looking amazing. You can see how it's going to behave and that relationship between the stage and the auditorium."

All of this is, of course, dependent on the ever-changing Covid situation - but whenever the curtain finally does goes up, it will surely be worth the wait.

