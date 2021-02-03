Your January weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Wednesday February 3, 2021, 1:52 PMA fogbow above the Dartmoor snow Credit: Gordon McLeodA frosty sheep in Pensford Credit: Kim AtkinsDartmoor ponies in the snow Credit: Yvette RookeThick snow across Dartmoor Credit: Mark ShackletonHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet: @alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellInstagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...Frost on the sand at Godrevy beach Credit: Lisa BrownIncredible evening skies over Ide, Exeter Credit: Maresa BossanoGorgeous start looking across from St. Austell Credit: Paul JenningsA resting seal colony at Mutton Cove, Cornwall Credit: Glenda WhitfordA few pink clouds to start the day at Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeodDeep red sunset at Avonmouth Credit: Steven EastSunshine and showers moving across Gloucester docks Credit: Laura BremerA dusting of snow in Shirehampton Credit: Colin TuckerSnow covers Frome, Somerset Credit: Lewis ShootsA good covering of snow in Colesbourne Credit: Pamela BroganSnow in Cheltenham at the end of the month Credit: Angela HeathSnowy trees in Ashburton Credit: Matt Mulcrone