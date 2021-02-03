Your January weather pictures for the West Country region

A fogbow above the Dartmoor snow Credit: Gordon McLeod
A frosty sheep in Pensford Credit: Kim Atkins
Dartmoor ponies in the snow Credit: Yvette Rooke
Thick snow across Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

Frost on the sand at Godrevy beach Credit: Lisa Brown
Incredible evening skies over Ide, Exeter Credit: Maresa Bossano
Gorgeous start looking across from St. Austell Credit: Paul Jennings
A resting seal colony at Mutton Cove, Cornwall Credit: Glenda Whitford
A few pink clouds to start the day at Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeod
Deep red sunset at Avonmouth Credit: Steven East
Sunshine and showers moving across Gloucester docks Credit: Laura Bremer
A dusting of snow in Shirehampton Credit: Colin Tucker
Snow covers Frome, Somerset Credit: Lewis Shoots
A good covering of snow in Colesbourne Credit: Pamela Brogan
Snow in Cheltenham at the end of the month Credit: Angela Heath
Snowy trees in Ashburton Credit: Matt Mulcrone