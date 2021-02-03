A frosty sheep in Pensford Credit: Kim Atkins

Dartmoor ponies in the snow Credit: Yvette Rooke

Thick snow across Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@alexberesfordTV

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram: Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed...

Frost on the sand at Godrevy beach Credit: Lisa Brown

Incredible evening skies over Ide, Exeter Credit: Maresa Bossano

Gorgeous start looking across from St. Austell Credit: Paul Jennings

A resting seal colony at Mutton Cove, Cornwall Credit: Glenda Whitford

A few pink clouds to start the day at Mevagissey Credit: Lisa MacLeod

Deep red sunset at Avonmouth Credit: Steven East

Sunshine and showers moving across Gloucester docks Credit: Laura Bremer

A dusting of snow in Shirehampton Credit: Colin Tucker

Snow covers Frome, Somerset Credit: Lewis Shoots

A good covering of snow in Colesbourne Credit: Pamela Brogan

Snow in Cheltenham at the end of the month Credit: Angela Heath