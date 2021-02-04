Watch Caron Bell's report

One of the most prominent hotels in Plymouth has closed for good with all staff made redundant, after the repeated coronavirus lockdowns made it financially unviable.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Cornwall Hotel said it could no longer face the mounting costs due to the pandemic and reached the point of no return despite trying everything to keep the businesses running.

The firm says: "The hospitality sector has been amongst the hardest hit with repeated enforced closures due to lockdown measures, combined with reduced revenues and additional costs caused by social distancing requirements, all of which has been underpinned by unavoidable, ongoing overheads, we’re in a position where it’s sadly no longer financially viable to continue."

It's understood 65 staff were told over a video call the hotel would not be reopening and they would have to claim redundancy payments from the taxpayer.

The hotel had planned to reopen on 19 February if the current lockdown was lifted by then.

But now Cheshire-based Bespoke Hotels, which has run the Duke for the past two years, has made the decision to shut for good.

The hotel dates back to 1863 and is an iconic piece of Plymouth’s history. Credit: Duke of Cornwall Hotel

It is not known what the future has in-store for the 158-year-old Grade II listed building in Millbay Road.

Full statement

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “It’s with tremendous sadness that we can confirm the closure of the Duke of Cornwall hotel.

“Industries across the country have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus crisis, and the hospitality sector has been amongst the hardest hit.

“With repeated enforced closures due to lockdown measures, combined with reduced revenues and additional costs caused by social distancing requirements, all of which has been underpinned by unavoidable, ongoing overheads, we’re in a position where it’s sadly no longer financially viable to continue.

"We’ve explored every avenue in a bid to stave off having to close permanently, but given the enormous financial strain of the pandemic we’re at the point where this is simply no longer possible and we’ve had to cease trading.

“We’d like to express our immense gratitude and sincerest sympathies to the staff at the Duke of Cornwall, who have been enormously understanding during recent months. It is our hope that they will be able to take advantage of the Government Insolvency Service.”

