Bristol mentoring scheme to tackle low survival rate of Black-owned businesses

A programme is being launched in Bristol to help tackle the high percentage of start-up businesses in the city's black communities that don't survive.

The 'Rise2Inspire' mentoring scheme will give people "a fighting chance" to reach their goals, said co-ordinators Lynn Mareno and Sandra Gordon.

They explained: "There are so many aspiring business individuals and entrepreneurs amongst the Black community who do not get a chance or the support to be able to explore and full fill their potential.

"Although there is a high percentage of business start up’s amongst the Black communities, there is equally a high rate of businesses that do not survive.

"The Rise2inspire program will give those individuals a fighting chance to develop and sustain their future aspirations."

Sandra Gordon with one of the mentors, Euella Jackson. Credit: Don Jackson / Rise

It has been set up by 'Rise', a non-profit social enterprise in Bristol that was founded in 2013 to address the lack of visibility of black businesses on the high street.

The programme will see a range of individuals from different industries and sectors mentor those who have business ideas and goals.

One of those, Euella Jackson, won 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year' at the Rise Awards in 2019, which are held every year to honour people working in Bristol's black communities.

Euella is a content creator, YouTuber, writer, and an engagement producer at Rising Arts Agency.

To apply for the scheme, click here.

