A man who is said to be Bristol's biggest live music fan has opened up an exhibition of his paintings which highlight his own struggles with anxiety.

Jeff Johns, known in the city as 'Big Jeff', was a familiar sight at music venues before the pandemic.

Behind the scenes he's been creating many masterpieces that combine his love of music and challenges with mental health.

They are now being showcased at the Bristol Beacon.

The exhibition is called Big Jeff Johns – Welcome to My World. The show includes paintings of some of the artists who have inspired him, including Bristol-based trumpeter Pete Judge.

Jeff Johns, 38 said: "Music is one side of things, this is showing another side to me. It was a way of sometimes tackling things like vulnerabilities. I would get out the paints and I could paint them and I found it really good for the emotional and mental therapy."

Within hours of going live on February 3rd many of his paintings were snapped up including one from renowned DJ Mary Anne Hobbs:

The gig goer says the images are aimed at challenging perceptions of people who live with anxiety. He also hopes it will help those who struggle.

He adds: "There are lots of people who have issues that they feel they feel they can't talk about, but if you put them in a writing space or creative space then they can let it out really."

This painting 'Raggs' was painted on Jeff's kitchen floor Credit: Jeff Johns

All of Jeff's paintings were created at his flat in Totterdown but not on an easel, instead his kitchen.

The largest in the exhibition entitled 'Raggs' had to be painted on the floor because of its size. Jeff confesses that at one point he trod on image and somewhere you can see his footprint.

