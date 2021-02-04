Celebrities have paid tribute to the showbiz agent Terry Mills, who has passed away after falling seriously ill with coronavirus whilst on a business trip in Mexico.

The 38-year-old set off roughly four weeks ago but his health significantly deteriorated after contracting the virus, resulting in him being placed in an induced coma from which he sadly never recovered.

The showbiz agent was revered in the media and entertainment industry and has worked with high-profile celebrities in the UK for over two decades, including serving as the boss of Big Talent Group.

Terry was revered in entertainment circles as boss of Big Talent Group Credit: Devon Live / BPM Media

Max Bowden, an actor who played Ben Mitchell in Eastenders, posted a touching tribute to Terry on Instagram following the announcement of the agent’s death.

He said: "I will love you until my last breath. You took me in when no one else would have me. You looked after me, and protected me when I was at my lowest.

"You nurtured me and helped me see light. You sprayed my feet when they were stinking out the house. All you did was care about the people you loved.

"When things got bad, we’d cuddle each other on that sofa in Marylebone like two toddlers, and tell each other we’ve got this.

"You battled everything, daily, and won. And this time this **** of a virus got you. But you still fought.

"I don’t know a life without you. I don’t want a life without you. But I know you’ll be with me. You made my family feel like they were the only people in the world.

"I will never forget when you ran down the red carpet at the NTAs to make my Nan feel like a queen. The last messages we sent each other before you fell ill, were that we loved each other. And I always will Tel.

Thank you for every thing you gave me. My life will never be the same. Sleep well, my wonderful friend. Max Bowden, actor

A GoFundMe page had been created with the goal of raising £100,000 to help fund his treatments whilst he battled with the virus.

A wealth of television stars had pledged their support, including donations being offered by This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Holby City's Chizzy Akudolu, and EastEnders' Max Bowden, Natalie Cassidy, Gillian Taylforth and Letitia Dean.

Grease and music legend Dame Olivia Newton-John has also donated, along with England footballer Harry Winks, dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard, TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou as well as BGT winner Richard Jones and actor Danny Hatchard.

