22.6% of adults have in the South West have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Latest government statistics from Wednesday 3 February show 43,709 jabs were administered to people aged 70 or older, or key health and social care staff.

That brings the total number of people in the region to have received the first injection to 1,025,480.

Figures also show more than 90% of people aged over 80 in the South West have had a dose of the coronavirus jab. Gloucestershire in particular has some of the highest rates in the country.

A breakdown for each clinical area:

94.9% - Gloucestershire

93.9% - Somerset

93.2% - Bath & North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire

92.9% - Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire

92.1% - Dorset

91.8% - Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly

91.6% - Devon

Credit: PA Image

As the vaccination rollout continues, Covid infection rates across the region continue to fall and with it, the number of people being admitted to hospital is falling too.

This time last week there were 2031 coronavirus patients in our hospitals, and the latest figures released by NHS England currently stands at 1752.

The only major hospital in the region to see an increase is the Royal Cornwall Hospital, which took in 19% more patients than a week ago

Hospital coronavirus patients numbers

80 to 58 - 27% fall - Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital

62 to 46 -25% fall - Yeovil District Hospital

80 to 61 - 24% fall - Dorset County Hospital

190 to 150 - 21% fall - Gloucestershire Royal Hospital

112 to 92 -18% fall - Great Western Hospital

112 to 92 - 17% fall - Derriford Hospital

108 to 91 - 16% fall - Royal United Hospital

196 to 168 - 14% fall - Southmead Hospital

41 to 35 - 14% fall - Torbay Hospital

223 to 194 - 13% fall - Bristol Royal Infirmary & Weston General Hospital

125 to 124 - 0.8% fall - Musgrove Park Hospital

89 to 105 - 19% rise - Royal Cornwall Hospital

While it is overall a good sign for our health services that numbers of coronavirus patients in the regions hospitals are on the decline, NHS England is still repeating the warnings that this is not the time to relax.

The health service says the NHS is still facing unprecedented levels of pressure and that this is likely to be the case for a good few weeks to come.

