Watch the dramatic anti-tank mine explosion here

Footage of a dramatic detonation of an anti-tank mine has been captured on a Devon beach for the second time in a matter of days.

Two suspected unexploded ordnance were found on Tuesday 2nd February, prompting the Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and bomb disposal units to return to Slapton Sands yet again.

The Royal Navy EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) were initially called to the beach on Sunday 31st January after the discovery of an anti-tank mine during a storm.

Second World War anti-tank mine discovered at Slapton Sands Credit: Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team/BPM Media

The Royal Navy EOD arrived at Slapton Sands on Wednesday 3rd February and decided to detonate both in situ, resulting in the controlled explosion seen in the footage.

The coastguard team discovered that one of the items was an anti-tank mine whilst the other was inert but both objects had been heavily corroded and appear indistinguishable.

One coastguard shared pictures of the items and said: “It’s pretty much impossible to tell the difference even to the trained eye, isn’t it?"

So, if you see anything like this please call 99 and ask for the coastguard. Coastguard, Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Two children, aged 11 and seven, discovered a Second World War anti-tank mine over the weekend on the Devon beach that once served as the location for Operation Tiger – a rehearsal for the D-Day invasion of Normandy in 1944.

The exercise resulted in tragic friendly-fire deaths due to a breakdown in communication, and at least 749 American servicemen died after a convoy was attacked by E-boats of Nazi Germany’s Kriegsmarine.

British troops training for D-Day at Slapton Sands, Devon in 1944 Credit: Topham/Topham Picturepoint/Press Association Images

Read more: