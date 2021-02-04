Six people have been charged with offences in connection with last year's unlicensed Halloween rave in South Gloucestershire.

The party at a disused warehouse in Yate lasted 17 hours and attracted up to 700 people on 31 October 2020.

Two people were handed £10,000 fines in the immediate aftermath for their part in organising the event, in breach of COVID-19 regulations at the time.

Since then a further 13 people have now been retrospectively fined £200 for attending a large gathering, in accordance with the restrictions at the time.

The music system set up inside the disused warehouse. Credit: BPM Media

Avon and Somerset police have released the names of the six due in court on Tuesday 9 February (unless stated otherwise) as:

Jerin Nixon, 23, from Newent in Gloucestershire. He faces charges of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and failure to leave the land when requested. He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Thursday 4 February).

George Parsons, 18, from Ugborough in Devon. He faces one charge of failure to leave the land when requested.

George Packham, 28, from Ripley in Derbyshire. He faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.

Ashley Waker, 26, from Witney in Oxfordshire. He faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.

Oliver Eavis, 24, from Bristol. He faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.

Josh Samson, 18, from Frampton Cotterell in South Gloucestershire. He faces charges of obstructing police and failure to leave the land when requested.



Police say they are still trying to identify people who were seen at the unlicensed event in Yate and have asked anyone who recognises people in the photographs released to get in touch.

Read more