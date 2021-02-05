Businesses in Torbay have been urged to help limit the spread of Covid-19 after people testing positive for the virus has begun to rise in the borough.

Torbay's Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline Dimond, says "the virus is still spreading too much in the Bay" and believes the new variants are likely to have reached the area as coronavirus continues to rise, even though numbers are falling across the rest of the South West in general.

Latest NHS data shows Torbay's rolling rate is 182.7 per 100,000 of the population, with 31 new cases taking the total to 249.

In her latest briefing, Dr Caroline Dimond, said: "Unfortunately although cases in the Bay were going down, this seems to have plateaued and our rates aren't coming down as quickly as in other areas.

"It's a bit worrying and we do need to bring these cases down because we still need to help the hospital out because it's still really busy.

"And also we need to be in a better position for if we do come out of lockdown in the next few weeks because at that stage cases will inevitably rise again."

The public health chief has made a plea to businesses across the borough to help get case rates down, asking them to improve working environments and ensure staff work from home where possible, encouraging them to self isolate if they have Covid symptoms.

She said: "I do appreciate that for some, being in work is essential but please please think whether that's necessary and keep your staff coming into work to an absolute minimum.

"Further improve the work environment that you have at work, like improving ventilation or changing work practises to cut down on contacts.

"We do know that some people have gone into work with some mild symptoms. It is their responsibility to self isolate and that's now a legal responsibility so maybe that's something to also check within the workplace.

"Help your business and the economy of the Bay too by making sure your workplace is Covid safe."

Public Health bosses say that while most people are sticking to the rules, everyone needs to do their bit.

Residents have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure they are sticking to Government guidelines.

