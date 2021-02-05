A birthday card addressed to 'somewhere at the top of St Ives' has successfully arrived at its destination.

Tracey Fitzharris, shared a picture of the envelope on social media and thanked her local posties for getting it to her.

The envelope was sent from her friend Lee Allen who is based in Duror in Scotland.

Tracey said: "I met my friend Lee Allen around 10 years ago. She was a nurse at Treliske and cared for me when I was really sick.

"We stayed in touch after I recovered and three years ago she decided to follow her dream of moving to Scotland to live in the mountains."

She lived in the village of Ballachulish until just before last Christmas when she moved to Duror.

Tracey said: "Just before Christmas my friend moved to Duror a few miles down the road.

"So I got her new address and sent her a Christmas card. She rang me up and said she felt bad because she hadn't sent any and could I send my address.

"I laughed and said no, I didn't need a card and FaceTime and wine is much better and our only option nowadays.

"Anyway, last week I had spinal surgery at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth which was delayed due to Covid. The surgery happened two days before my birthday so I spent most of the day sleeping.

"I hadn't reminded any of my friends about my birthday, but because she knew I wasn't great she decided to send me a card and literally thought 'bugger it' and sent it without an address."

The card included Tracey's name, but instead of her address, Lee just wrote: “Somewhere at top of town.” On the back it said: "Big love to the postie X.”

The envelope was sent from her friend who lives in Scotland. Credit: BPM Media

She said: "It arrived yesterday and it made me smile, she was amazed it actually arrived.

"We spent some time laughing about it on the phone yesterday. She didn't tell me she sent it in case it didn't arrive. I'm glad she put a stamp on it."

Tracey has thanked her local posties for delivering the envelope to the right destination.

