Cornwall Council is warning residents that £150 fixed penalty notices will be issued to those who incorrectly dispose of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The council has received reports of litter on streets, beaches, green spaces, and walkways in recent months that include used face coverings and gloves which should be discarded in the bin.

People are being reminded they should throw used PPE in the bin or take it home as littering is an offence and anyone culpable can receive a hefty fine.

Disposable face masks and other PPE items are being littered across the West Country. Credit: PA Images

Councillor Rob Nolan, portfolio holder for Environment and Public Protection, said: “We are seeing various items of PPE simply being left on the street.

“Remember these items may pose a risk to other members of the community who come into contact with them so be careful where you leave them.

“We take great pride in keeping Cornwall clean and will not hesitate to issue notices against those caught discarding litter.”

Please put them in the bin – it’s not difficult. Either take them home or use a public bin, just don’t leave them on the floor. Cllr Rob Nolan, Environment and Public Protection

Elsewhere in the South-West, the prevalence of fly-tipping continues to enrage and burden local residents.

The council reiterates that members of the public ought to report any instances of littering that are witnessed.

