A woman from the Forest of Dean, who was convinced Covid-19 was a conspiracy, has apologised saying she "would not wish" the illness on anyone after testing positive for the virus.

Tori Howell, who is 22 weeks pregnant, wrongly believed the pandemic was a hoax until she started to develop symptoms on Sunday 31 January.

Now she says she takes back everything she said which denied the truth.

She said: “I used to listen to every conspiracy theory and believed everything against the reality of what I know now.

“I had been poorly since Sunday and lost my sense of taste and smell. It started with a cold and headache and then sickness.

“Now I am really breathless. I am on steroids and antibiotics as I am asthmatic anyway."

Despite feeling unwell, she says her baby seems to be doing well: “There are no concerns about the baby at the moment. In fact he has never moved so much which is good.

“I read so many things online about the virus and I honestly thought it was a load of rubbish as for months I did not know anyone with it.

“On Monday I thought to myself that this cold was not normal. I took a test to be on the safe side and I was not expecting it to come back positive.

“This virus is real. I take back all I ever said before. My message to people is to please stay home. The NHS has been brilliant but I would not wish this on anyone.”

