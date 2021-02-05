Residents in Paignton say they are shocked at Torbay Council’s plans to restrict parking outside their homes without consulting them.

The council is proposing a 20mph speed limit to accompany double-yellow lines in an attempt to reduce traffic flow on the Foxhole Estate.

People living in New Park Road and Pimm Road are among hundreds who have complained to local councillor Jackie Thomas - who was also unaware of these plans herself.

New Park Road, Paington, may face new parking restrictions according to Torbay Council Credit: Google Maps/LDRS

The Conservative councillor for Kings Ash claims she was not contacted about the traffic order and is asking the council to halt the scheme and allow a new public consultation to take place.

Cllr Thomas said: “The double-yellow lines will stop people parking near their homes, and will have a knock-on effect.

People on late shifts such as essential workers will have to walk home from several streets away in the dark. Cllr Jackie Thomas, Conservative councillor for Kings Ash

“There was not a single response from the public, and alarm bells should have gone off that the consultation process was not open and transparent.

“I am really disappointed that the decision has been taken without any proper public consultation. This affects hundreds of people.”

A proposed traffic order setting out the plans for parking restrictions on the estate was advertised in the local press on 11th November 2020 with a three-week period of public consultation.

Cllr Thomas said she was not contacted about the traffic order at the time and only became aware after comments later appeared on social media.

Double yellow lines and speed limits could soon be introduced in Paignton which restrict residents from parking outside their homes Credit: PA

The councillor also commented that the timing of the process was flawed as she deemed it unfavourable to introduce measures during lockdown.

She accepted that restricting parking on street corners is sensible for safety reasons and to allow access for waste lorries, but banning entire streets would present serious problems for locals.

A compromise has been suggested to enforce restrictions on waste collection day rather than all week, as she recognised that banning parking on both sides of the roads can be impractical.

Torbay Council have been contacted for a response and the cabinet minister responsible to expected to reply to Cllr Thomas’ queries soon.

The roads included in the traffic order are:

Ailescombe Road, Barton Avenue, Belfield Road, Colley End Road, Fernicombe Road, Foxhole Road, Hoyles Road, Kerria Close, Kings Ash Road, Langridge Road, New Park Road, Pembroke Road, Pimm Road, Ramshill Road, Redwell Lane, Redwell Road, Smallcombe Road, Spruce Way, Underidge Road, Whitebeam Close.

Credit: Ed Oldfield, The Local Democracy Reporting Service

Read more: